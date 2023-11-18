Spire Wealth Management Sells 6,586 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.8% during the second quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 614,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

