Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,341,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 709% from the previous session’s volume of 289,364 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $10.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Sportradar Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Stories

