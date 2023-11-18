Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Steel Partners

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $105,111.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $105,111.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 124,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $73,515.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 121,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,984 shares of company stock worth $390,599. Corporate insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after buying an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

