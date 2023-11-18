Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Acquires $14,400.00 in Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,662,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stereotaxis Stock Up 2.0 %

STXS stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.47. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 67.19% and a negative return on equity of 87.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 863,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 167,727 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 59.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,631,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 138,810 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

