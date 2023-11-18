Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Acquires $14,400.00 in Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,662,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stereotaxis Stock Up 2.0 %
STXS stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.47. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.75.
Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 67.19% and a negative return on equity of 87.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Stereotaxis
About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stereotaxis
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.