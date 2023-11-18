StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

CSTR opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $342.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. Equities analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 153,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

