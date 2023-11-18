StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CEQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CEQP

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

NYSE CEQP opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 281.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,242,785,000 after buying an additional 543,291,069 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33,944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 47.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,505,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.