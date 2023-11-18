StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

