StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,434,000 after buying an additional 13,274,098 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. Strategic Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 4,676,808 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,940.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,993,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 3,797,661 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

