StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.18. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
