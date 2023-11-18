StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

MDRX stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Veradigm by 2,848.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 458,287 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Veradigm by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Veradigm by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in Veradigm by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 925,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 104,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

