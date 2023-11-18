StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

NYSE:CIR opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $56.48.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.