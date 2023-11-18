StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

About Rave Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.