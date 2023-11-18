StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

