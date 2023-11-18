StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.63.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
