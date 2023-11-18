StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

