StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
