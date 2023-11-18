StockNews.com Upgrades Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

AROC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Archrock Stock Performance

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. Archrock has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $137,941.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

