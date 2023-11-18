StockNews.com Upgrades Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.23.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RF

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.