Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 21200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Strategic Metals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Strategic Metals Company Profile
Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strategic Metals
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.