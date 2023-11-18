Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 21200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

