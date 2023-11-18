Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCR. CIBC set a C$40.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$35.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.60.
In related news, Director Andrew Kim bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,251.00.
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.
