Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Christopher J. Boever Purchases 4,750 Shares

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 4,750 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $14,392.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,084.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Stryve Foods stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryve Foods by 13.5% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,321,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 276,000 shares during the period.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products.

