Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Shares Down 0.7%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €14.52 ($15.61) and last traded at €14.84 ($15.96). Approximately 351,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.94 ($16.06).

Südzucker Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is €14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85.

Südzucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.