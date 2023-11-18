SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 200.0 %

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

