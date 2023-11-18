SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.
SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.
SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Company Profile
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.
