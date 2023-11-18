Sysco Co. (SYY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on January 26th

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.
Sysco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.
Sysco Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 7,204.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,381,000 after buying an additional 1,276,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 195.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,476,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,566,000 after buying an additional 976,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sysco
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.