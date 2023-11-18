Sysco Co. (SYY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on January 26th

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Sysco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 7,204.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,381,000 after buying an additional 1,276,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 195.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,476,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,566,000 after buying an additional 976,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.