T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Insider William J. Stromberg Sells 10,000 Shares

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $97.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.65. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

