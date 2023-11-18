TD Securities Cuts Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target to C$12.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FC opened at C$10.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.39. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$9.41 and a 52 week high of C$12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of C$345.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

Insider Activity

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Keith L. Ray acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$64,285.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.