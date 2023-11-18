TD Securities Trims Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Target Price to C$75.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AFN. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Cormark lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.50.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$50.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$52.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$964.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$40.84 and a 12 month high of C$63.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

