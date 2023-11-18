Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

