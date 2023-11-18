Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of TEO opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 627.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.