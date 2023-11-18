Terna (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $23.96. 5,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 18,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50.
Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.
