Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LLAP. B. Riley reduced their target price on Terran Orbital from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terran Orbital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLAP

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terran Orbital

NYSE LLAP opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. Terran Orbital has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terran Orbital

(Get Free Report)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.