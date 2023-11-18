Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TBNK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

TBNK stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.63. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 439,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 118.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 25.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

