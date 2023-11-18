The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.50.
Several analysts have commented on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Shares of Allstate stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.81. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
