The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 434,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Insider Activity at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $121,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 77.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,687,000 after acquiring an additional 608,280 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 447,432.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 604,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 604,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after buying an additional 521,220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 747,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,747,000 after buying an additional 399,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,528.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 363,843 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 1.2 %

Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.32. 581,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,859. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $39.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.99.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $881.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.19 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

