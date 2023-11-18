The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) CEO Buys $30,421.30 in Stock

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 16,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,421.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,468.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Satish Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 31st, Satish Malhotra purchased 12,417 shares of The Container Store Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,297.48.
Shares of TCS stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.14.
TCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
