The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) CEO Buys $30,421.30 in Stock

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 16,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,421.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,468.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Satish Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Satish Malhotra purchased 12,417 shares of The Container Store Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,297.48.

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCS stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 72.1% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 725.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,447 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the second quarter valued at $771,000. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

