The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives $401.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $401.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $337.12 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $302.88 and a twelve month high of $399.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.10.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

