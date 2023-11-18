The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance
GRX stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
