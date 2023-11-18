The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

GRX stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter worth $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

See Also

