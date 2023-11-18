The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $5.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Groupon from $3.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Groupon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Groupon from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Groupon has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $303.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,378 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 39,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Groupon by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after buying an additional 92,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,858 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

