The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Target Price to $22.00

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expro Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

NYSE XPRO opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.04. Expro Group has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,564.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.37). Expro Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $369.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that Expro Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $68,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,516,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 5,735 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $140,163.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,270.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $68,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,575,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,516,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,021,335 shares of company stock worth $69,366,617. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 612.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Expro Group by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Expro Group by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

