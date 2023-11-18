The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Short Interest Update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $26.04 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $27.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,529,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,750,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 139.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,312,000 after buying an additional 980,687 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,750,000 after buying an additional 857,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 178.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,223,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,368,000 after buying an additional 784,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

