The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Laura Schenkein Sells 2,613 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laura Schenkein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $99,035,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

