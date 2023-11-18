ThermoGenesis’ (THMO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ThermoGenesis’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Shares of ThermoGenesis stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THMO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

