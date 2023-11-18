Thomas Gallo Purchases 20,000 Shares of Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Stock

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Gallo acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

Calibre Mining Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CXB opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. Calibre Mining Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

