Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,077 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Green Dot worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $114,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 21.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDOT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

GDOT traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 833,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $423.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $348.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

