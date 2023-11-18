Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 135,151 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,151 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Nomad Foods worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,293,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,347,000 after buying an additional 3,554,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,276,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,917,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $22,913,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $21,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NOMD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

