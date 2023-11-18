Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Tilly's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLYS

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Tilly’s stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $255.56 million, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.61. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.91 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $29,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,198,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,043,194.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $62,935.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,198,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,043,194.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,320 shares of company stock worth $236,977. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 607,757 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 100.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 30,254 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 21.9% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.