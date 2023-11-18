Timothy Phillipps Buys 853,273 Shares of Identitii Limited (ASX:ID8) Stock

Identitii Limited (ASX:ID8 – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Phillipps purchased 853,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,652.37 ($8,695.78).
Timothy Phillipps also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Timothy Phillipps 1,269,232 shares of Identitii stock.
Identitii Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.15.
Identitii Company Profile
Identitii Limited, a regulatory technology company, engages in the development and licensing of software products to regulated entities in Asia, Australia, and the United States. The company offers Identitii, an AUSTRAC and NZ PTR reporting platform that provide automation and submission solution for IFTI, TTR, and SMR reporting data, as well as provides payment investigation solutions.
