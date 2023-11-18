Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

