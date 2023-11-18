TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $39.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 310,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 522,800 shares.The stock last traded at $34.30 and had previously closed at $34.20.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPG. Bank of America cut their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on TPG from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.59.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -1,745.30%.
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
