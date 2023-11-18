Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOMFree Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,510 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Trip.com Group worth $66,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $35.45 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCOM. TheStreet cut Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

