Truist Financial Lowers Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $34.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Evolent Health to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,641,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,971 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $74,520,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $80,930,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,594 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

