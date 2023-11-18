Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,223 shares of company stock valued at $17,442,076. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

TYL opened at $411.34 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 110.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.78.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

